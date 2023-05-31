Bega District News
Eden defeat Tathra after scoreline in abandoned match stands

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 3:40pm
All smiles for Eden as they have now officially knocked off the undefeated Tathra Sea Eagles, following a ruling by Group 16 and NSWRL that the sides' match result would stand. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography.
The Eden Tigers have been declared winners of their match against the Tathra Sea Eagles on the weekend, after a lighting fault midway through the second half forced play to be stopped.

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

