The Eden Tigers have been declared winners of their match against the Tathra Sea Eagles on the weekend, after a lighting fault midway through the second half forced play to be stopped.
The first grade rugby league sides were unable to return to the field, leaving questions on whether the result should stand, with the decision ultimately left up to Group 16 and NSW Rugby League (NSWRL).
After three days of uncertainty, the decision was eventually made by Group 16 and NSWRL to honour the scoreline when play was stopped. The decision declared Eden winners 22-12.
With 22 minutes still left on the clock, Tathra were confident there was enough time left in the match for the result to change, and appealed to Group 16 that a win for Eden shouldn't stand.
Group 16 President Allan Wilton said the decision came down to the rule in place by NSWRL.
"The correspondence received from Tathra was adjudicated and reviewed by NSW Rugby League and as the policy states, any game abandoned after halftime the result is determined by the score at the time," Wilton said.
"This situation is very difficult, particularly for Tathra. They're enjoying another very good season and were one game clear on top of the competition ladder."
The Eden Tigers provided the following official comment on the decision:
"The Eden Tigers Committee are happy with the outcome that NSWRL came to regarding the interrupted First Grade match with the Tathra Sea Eagles. We are looking forward to this week's games against Batemans Bay."
The Tigers shared the news via their Facebook page on Wednesday, May 31.
The decision sees the Sea Eagles suffer their first loss of the 2023 season, now tied on points with the Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs who they're set to face on Saturday in Tathra.
The Tathra Sea Eagles declined to comment on today's decision.
