Draft Merimbula Transport Study on exhibition

Updated June 12 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Check out the options that are being proposed for the future of Merimbula's CBD on council's website.
Bega Valley Shire Council is seeking community feedback on the Draft Merimbula Transport Study.

