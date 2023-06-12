Draft Merimbula Transport Study on exhibition

Bega Valley Shire Council is seeking community feedback on the Draft Merimbula Transport Study.
Council's Director Assets and Operations, Ian Macfarlane said the draft study, which is on public exhibition, will help guide planning and investment in an integrated all modes transport network for Merimbula.
"Also on exhibition is a draft Context Report and a draft Recommendation Report which includes 55 recommendations to improve public spaces, roads and parking and five transformative ideas for the Merimbula town centre," Mr Macfarlane said.
READ ALSO:
"Our vision is that by 2040, the coastal atmosphere of Merimbula will be a vibrant seaside destination, enhanced by orienting commercial development towards the lake, prioritising pedestrians over vehicles where sensible, and improving access to public open spaces.
"The draft study considers all modes of transport and focusses on the Merimbula Central Business District and Fishpen precinct, considering these areas in the context of their surroundings and connections to neighbouring towns and regional hubs.
"An online survey has been developed which takes up to 15 minutes to complete and we hope residents and visitors to our region take the time to provide us with their thoughts on the recommendations of the study.
"The recommendations cover public places, public transport, parking, signage, walking and cycling routes, one-way loops, low speed zones, shared paths, footpaths and accessibility.
"The survey is structured for participants to comment on the topics they are interested in.
"We also welcome feedback on the draft Merimbula Transport Study via email and post."
To have your say and learn more about the Draft Merimbula Transport Study, visit the Have Your Say webpage and complete the survey or make a submission before Sunday 9 July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.