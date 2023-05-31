The beautiful coastal town of Eden on the NSW far south coast has won another award to go into the trophy cabinet, having just secured silver in NSW's 2023 Top Tourism Town Awards, announced May 30.
Members of the public were invited to vote on their favourite NSW tourism towns, with Eden Visitor Information Centre taking second place on the podium.
While Eden received silver for Top Small Tourism Town for a population between 1500 and 5000 residents, Tilba also received silver in the category for Top Tiny Tourism Town for a population under 1500 residents.
READ ALSO:
Chair of Eden Tourism Inc. Lana Wills said the award brought exposure to the area and piqued the curiosity of those who had heard the name of Eden. She hopes the new recognition will bring more visitors to the area to see what is on offer.
"We are really going up against a lot of bigger areas, and other towns who have different structures to their organisations that support their tourism," Ms Wills said.
"We are a volunteer organisation, pushing our message out there. I think it's a huge achievement for us, and we're very very proud of that."
Eden Monaro MP Kristy McBain said in a Facebook post that the award was a real testament to the authentic and diverse experiences that drew crowds to the area.
"From the beautiful water and views at Eden, to the amazing dairy and scenic fields at Tilba, you can't blame people for wanting to flock here and take it all in!" Ms McBain said.
Rhys Treloar, tourism manager for Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing said the award was well-deserved and provided recognition for the hard work of the Eden Visitor Centre volunteers.
READ ALSO:
"They do so much welcoming tourists to Eden and getting them around the sights in Eden but also out to the rest of the Sapphire Coast," Mr Treloar said.
"Eden won the award, but that team there flies the flag for the whole Sapphire Coast.
"I think they're going to start to be renowned as a must-visit destination in NSW, with the mountain bikes coming onboard, and the cruise visitation increasing year on year.
"Eden's quickly becoming a well known spot on the NSW domestic travel circuit."
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.