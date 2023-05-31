Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Eden Visitor Information Centre wins silver in NSW Top Tourism Town Awards

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The knowledgeable volunteer team from Eden Visitor Information Centre, overseen by centre manager Clair Mudaliar. Picture supplied.
The knowledgeable volunteer team from Eden Visitor Information Centre, overseen by centre manager Clair Mudaliar. Picture supplied.

The beautiful coastal town of Eden on the NSW far south coast has won another award to go into the trophy cabinet, having just secured silver in NSW's 2023 Top Tourism Town Awards, announced May 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.