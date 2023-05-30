Bega District News
Biggest champagne breakfast fundraiser at Wheelers

Updated May 30 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 12:32pm
The sell-out 'Biggest Champagne Breakfast' is Pambula Business Chamber and Wheeler's cheeky take on the popular Biggest Morning Tea held throughout Australia to raise much-needed funds for the Cancer Council.

