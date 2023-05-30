Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Yellowfin Tuna moving southwards and now plentiful off Tathra

Updated May 30 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marci Vitouchova of Millingandi shows a lovely Mulloway taken on soft plastic from Merimbula Lake. Picture supplied
Marci Vitouchova of Millingandi shows a lovely Mulloway taken on soft plastic from Merimbula Lake. Picture supplied

The annual whale migration has already begun with sightings off Long Point, Tura Headland and Turingal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.