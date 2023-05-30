Yellowfin Tuna moving southwards and now plentiful off Tathra

The annual whale migration has already begun with sightings off Long Point, Tura Headland and Turingal.
About 30,000 whales are expected to head north up the coast this year on their annual passage from Antarctica to breed in North Queensland.
Generally located well offshore as they travel north there are still many to be seen. As they return to Antarctica later in the year they tend to travel much closer to shore with mothers shepherding their calves and with local sightings much increased.
The recent Canberra Tuna Tournament out of Bermagui was highly successful with loads of yellowfin tuna reported and up to 47.2Kg in size.
With the East Australian Current continuing its run southwards and yellowfin now reporting out from Tathra it looks like there will be similar numbers for the 42nd Merimbula Open scheduled for the long weekend of June 10-12.
The Tri-Club Challenge "The Grudge Match" will be underway this weekend from 4pm on Friday, June 2 until 12pm on Sunday, June 4.
A points based challenge between the three clubs: Merimbula, Pambula and Eden, it is hosted this year by the Pambula Fishing Club. This competition sees member anglers; boys and girls, ladies and gents from each club fishing the estuaries and the ocean from Mallacoota up to Goalen Head for 24 different species.
Merimbula was last year's winner what does this weekend hold?
Sand flathead are reporting well off Bournda Island and Tura Headland and snapper and morwong remain on the bite from White Rock all along our coastal reefs past Green Cape. Snapper respond to bait, soft plastics and metal jigs.
Large schools of Australian salmon remain about the headlands and beaches.
When they move into the estuaries like Merimbula it is quite spectacular at times to see schools of dolphins and seals chasing the salmon.
There is no shortage of hammerhead and bronze whaler sharks also feeding off the salmon with tiger and bull sharks also being noted.
For salmon and tailor along the estuary edges try silver spinners. At the beaches: Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings, look for the deeper channels (rips) for best salmon and tailor results.
In the Merimbula channel fish for salmon, trevally and tailor from around the bridge, the Marina, and the club's jetty. Best time is the change of tide with soft plastics or pilchard baits.
In the Merimbula Top Lake salmon and tailor are ever-present as well as bream, some dusky flathead, trevally, flounder, pan sized snapper and mulloway.
The club will be open on Friday, June 2 from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome to enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely views. There is also the fishing report together with very competitive bar prices. Club stalwart Darragh Reynolds is your scheduled host. Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au
