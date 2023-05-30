Bega District News
Millie Boyle and Kezie Apps take centre stage for State of Origin opener

By Nrl.com
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 12:27pm
South Coast talents Millie Boyle and Kezie Apps after an Origin win in 2019. File picture.
South Coast stars Millie Boyle and Kezie Apps will play pivotal roles for the NSW Sky Blues as they line up for game one of Origin in Sydney this week.

