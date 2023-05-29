South Coast Gig Guide, May 30-June 5

Kesha Neve at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. Bookings essential via the L/S website.
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Sam Stevenson at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 6.30pm- 10pm
Tony Jaggers at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Comedy in the Valley at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 5pm-8pm
Russell Morris at Club Sapphire Auditorium, Merimbula. 7.30pm onwards. Tickets $45+BF via the Club's website. Reserved seating. 18+
Singer in the Park and the Sicamores at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm. $15 pre book or $20 on the door call 64933156
Loose Change at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
The Sugarants at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential via the L/S website.
Surg supported by Bodhi at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
ChangoTree at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Joe Driscoll at The Drom, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
