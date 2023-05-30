Entries open for Plethora of Postcards exhibition at Spiral Gallery

The charming and understated postcard will be celebrated in the coming months at Spiral Gallery in Bega.
The 12th annual Plethora of Postcards exhibition opens at Spiral Gallery from June 23 and runs until July 18.
The opening is on Friday June 23 at 5pm, with a morning tea and artist talk on Saturday, July 1.
Entries are open, with prizes up for grabs in several categories and submissions due by June 9.
2D, 3D or any medium of work is encouraged, but the artwork must be an original work and A6 size - the quarter of an A4 page.
The artwork must be a copy of an original; photographs and digital prints are not accepted.
Entry forms are available from Spiral Gallery on Church St, Bega, or for download from the Spiral website: spiralgallery.org.au/.
For questions please contact the Spiral Postcard Team: spiralpostcards@gmail.com or call Spiral Galley on (02) 6292 5322.
