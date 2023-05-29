Many from Eden would recognise Yuin woman Stacy Timms Muscat, be it for her work with Indigenous youth, her involvement with cultural events or her constant participation in all kinds of community events and activities.
Stacy grew up in Eden having been to the public school and high school and coming back round as a young mother to help support youth as the Aboriginal education officer at the Eden Marine Highschool.
What do you like most and least about your job?
The part I love most is the students. I absolutely love them, they're beautiful kids and they have their struggles but you look beyond that and they're just beautiful, caring children.
I don't dislike anything, I thoroughly enjoy what I do. I get to help kids and help my community by showing them that there's a lot more out in the world than staying at home.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
My favourite place where I feel connected is Fisheries.
What makes Eden so special?
The community. You know we can all put our differences aside and help one another when we have a crisis or families in need.
The community is really good at rallying around each other and supporting one another and that was evident in the bushfires. We all came together, rebuilt and supported one another.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I would build a centre where our young kids can go to after school or on the weekends and get the support they need.
If they're having issues at home, they can come to a safe place where they could spend the night . A place where they can spend some time with friends instead of roaming the streets and getting themselves into trouble.
What's one thing you can't live without?
My family. My two kids they make my day every day
What part of Eden's history or stories has stood out to you?
For me it would be my connection with the Aboriginal whalers as that is my family's heritage. So I have a deep connection with that side of my family.
In the time you've lived here, what changes have you seen happening in Eden?
The community has really got behind the indigenous youth of today like coming out to the big heart event that we put on.
We didn't expect so many community members to attend, but they're really embracing the local culture and language and wanting to learn more.
What do you think Eden still needs as a community?
We need more youth events for our community and more cultural events as well.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
