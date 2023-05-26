Putting a country girl in heels guarantees colourful times

Now I cannot vouch for all country girls, but personally I prefer myself some good sturdy boots - get me into some heels and I'm a waddling goose!
So you can imagine my nervous anticipation of walking on the runway for the finale of last weekend's Sapphire Coast Wedding Fair in heels. Luckily I took a very fancy glittery glass of bubbles before the moment came which helped take that edge off.
For those who don't know me I'm usually the one behind the camera, the hype queen behind the scenes - not the one who struts her stuff and act as a model.
Anyhow, when the moment came I wore my block heels, rather than the stiletto kind that would've definitely seen me end up on the floor.
As I carefully walked up the stairs I still managed to lose my balance as I stepped on to the stage, wobbling for a moment before being saved by the helping hand of Aimee Abraham who steadied me and gave an encouraging smile.
After an embarrassed giggle I straightened myself up and walked forward, as glamorously as I could.
The glamour and giggles continued through to the 'trash the dress' finale, where guests of the fair got to see a possible second and very colourful purpose for their wedding dress.
It came in the form of coloured powder being thrown at me, and a lot of it!
It was a very fun experience and it was even more entertaining to twirl in the now-rainbow dress and watch as a cloud of colours lifted around me.
Thankfully I discovered it was not the end of that beautiful dress, which was set to return home to the CC Bridal Boutique, where they'd put it on display to showcase the creative and fun idea.
And if I were asked to be ambassador or a model again I'd happily do it - I'd even practice my cat walk in heels at home to overcome that goose waddle effect!
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
