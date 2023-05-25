The Bega Roosters have requested "a year of leniency" and their first grade side be removed from the Group 16 competition, as injuries continue to pile up for the 2022 premiership winners.
The request was rejected by Group 16, unless the club was to also withdraw its reserve grade side from competition.
While the club's decision was yet to be confirmed, Roosters president Phil Dummett said there would be a meeting with players and committee members at training on Thursday night, May 25, to ultimately decide the fate of the sides.
"We made an application to the board to see if we could finish the year with just the reserve grade side, purely because of just the amount of injuries we have of first grade players," Dummett said.
The application was rejected by Group 16, with the only two options left for the club to keep their sides as-is, or withdraw both first grade and reserve grade sides from competition this season.
Throughout the early rounds it was clear the Roosters' first grade side was a far cry from its premiership winning squad of 2022, even prior to this season's injuries, with multiple players not returning to the club in 2023.
"Of that 2022 premiership side, there were only two on the field from that side last week," Dummett said.
Then for the Roosters players who lined up for round one, injuries didn't let up. The club cited 13 players with "serious and long-term injuries" in the request to Group 16.
"As is evident, we don't have players who are able to step up and put their bodies at risk in the physical and mental capacity required of the first grade comp," Bega's request stated.
Things went from bad to worse for the Roosters after fullback Todd Rollason sustained a knock in the side's first game of the season against Tathra. He was later diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome and required an emergency surgery and six subsequent surgeries on his leg.
"He had a small cork that was swelling up and they had to cut his leg to relieve the pressure," Dummett said.
The club has organised a fundraiser for Rollason, in conjunction with the Roosters' dress up night on Sunday, May 27 at the Grand Hotel.
Other injuries included a torn bicep to prop Billy Hudson, as well as a list of wrist, neck, knee and vertebrae related injuries.
"We just feel it's come to a duty of care," Dummett said.
"We don't want to see any more injuries or a young fellow getting around on crutches because we should've called it earlier."
The final decision of the club will be made by 6pm on Sunday, while the club has already forfeited its round seven first grade match against the Merimbula/Pambula Bulldogs this weekend.
