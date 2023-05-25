Bega District News
Demolition approved at Bega Showground

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 11:41am
The Poultry Pavilion will be deconstructed and reinstated, and the agricultural hall retained, for their heritage values.
Council has given the go ahead for demolition to start on some of the buildings that form part of the Bega Showground after the demolition DA was approved at the council meeting on May 24.

