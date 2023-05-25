Demolition approved at Bega Showground

Council has given the go ahead for demolition to start on some of the buildings that form part of the Bega Showground after the demolition DA was approved at the council meeting on May 24.
The DA approval is the first step that will ultimately lead to the development of a new evacuation centre at the site.
It allows for buildings containing asbestos to be removed but for the heritage Poultry Pavilion to be removed, retained and reinstated.
Council said the proposed works would not affect the integrity, value or significance of the heritage listed agricultural hall with its presence and setting not being impacted.
"The deconstruction and relocation of the Poultry Pavilion will retain the building fabric, albeit in a different location on the site so it can remain functional," council's director, community, environment and planning, Emily Harrison said in her report to councillors.
She said the heritage adviser had reviewed the development and had not raised any concerns in relation to the proposal nor highlighted any adverse heritage impacts as a result of the proposal.
Council's CEO Anthony McMahon explained the it was a three step process.
"This DA is the first of three separate DAs. The first is for demolition, the second is for the construction of the new facilities, which will be considered by the Southern Regional Planning Panel and the third is the boundary adjustment," Mr McMahon said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
