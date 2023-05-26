I have just received my power bill - $100 more than the last one three months ago - and it will continue or get larger per quarter.
We have looked at our future bills and to our horror, when these new rates are impounded on us, whenever in the one month we receive our power and rates bills, we will only have $50 a week leftover for that month. Power, rates, insurances, medicine, petrol, food on the table - hope nothing goes wrong with our health, car or other things.
My question is - do Aboriginal peoples pay rates, water, garbage at all? I have nothing against them but if unreasonable donations, grants etc are continually handed out (in thousands and thousands of dollars) at ratepayers expense and the council finances are affected, I get angry.
And look at all the other feel good handouts this council wastes on - just one example the $17,000 permanent budget handout for Climate Energy Plan. What is that? It's never shown or explained to do anything.
I have asked the council but as usual - no response. The council is never held to account nor ever required to be accountable.
Now as you can see - we feel down and despondent at what is ahead - and here we have a councillor making childish ridiculous statements that we are in paradise!
The sentiment expressed by 91 ratepayers summarised in your recent article on the proposed rate increases is correct, but people need to be aware be aware of the significant increases in fees and charges presently on exhibition.
Apart from some significant increases in existing charges up to 100%, there are 54 new charges proposed, many aimed at development, including affordable housing.
These costs will be passed on directly or indirectly to residents and ratepayers and there is no control over these costs by IPART or any government body - only your councillors who will consider them after exhibition in the near future.
National Volunteer Week is a time to celebrate, focus on, and thank the nearly six million volunteers around Australia. Volunteers are everywhere, often working behind the scenes and many doing very unglamorous tasks. The jobs they do range from coaching kids, umpiring, visiting lonely people in nursing homes, bushfire fighting, making meals for the disadvantaged, the list goes on - find a charity or community group and you'll find a volunteer.
In the Bega Valley Shire, we hold the record for the highest proportion of volunteers in regional areas - nearly 22% of the population reported doing some form of volunteer work in 2021, according to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, compared to 15.5% for Regional NSW overall. Without volunteers, many organisations would not be able to function. As a volunteer myself, I've seen how essential volunteers are to the fabric of society.
So, this Volunteer Week, turn to your next door neighbour and say "thank you" - chances are they are a volunteer. And if you are one yourself - thank you, you might not get paid, but what you do is beyond measure. In the words of the great Winston Churchill "You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give."
I don't want flowers, candles, or jewellery on Mother's Day. I just want my children to have opportunities for a happy life. But there's one big thing getting in the way: climate change.
Among the housework and mothering, like many parents, I'm doing everything I can to protect and care for the environment, but those in power need to step up and support us.
My Mother's Day wish list doesn't include pampering, but it does include the things that will safeguard our climate: a ban on new fossil fuel projects and an end to native forest logging. I'd also like our country to have effective environmental laws that actually protect endangered plants and animals.
Not much to ask for really, it's all any parent wants, just a safe future for their kids and the opportunity for them to enjoy the wonders of this remarkable planet.
The wellbeing and mental health of Australians have been significantly impacted by the mounting pressures they have faced in recent years. It is crucial that we acknowledge and address the hardships our communities are enduring.
Amidst these challenges, there is a dedicated army of individuals working tirelessly to improve mental wellbeing. The Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney, aims to honour those making ground-breaking contributions in advocacy, research, and community service.
Nominations are now open, and we strongly encourage individuals from every corner of Australia to join us in paying tribute to the mental health heroes in their communities. Whether it be a researcher shedding light on innovative treatments, an advocate fighting for policy change, or a community service provider making a tangible impact, their efforts deserve recognition.
To nominate someone for the Australian Mental Health Prize, please visit www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au. Submissions close on July 17.
Let us unite as a nation to honour those making a profound difference in the lives of others. Together, we can foster a society that values mental health and provides support to those in need.
