Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

Bega District Letter to the Editor, May 26: Hold council accountable for finances, rates rise

Updated May 26 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Who's held accountable?

I have just received my power bill - $100 more than the last one three months ago - and it will continue or get larger per quarter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.