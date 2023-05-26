Three hardy souls from the Bega Valley will brave the overnight winter chill as the national Vinnies CEO Sleepout takes place in the region for the first time.
Senior Constable Jamie Cooper from Eden, Stephen Pope of Pope Logging and Brendon Bobbin, from Bobbin Transport are inspiring local leaders with a common motive to make a difference in their community.
They will be sleeping out at the Merimbula basketball courts to raise much needed funds for the people at risk of or experiencing homelessness in the region.
This is the first time the national Vinnies CEO Sleepout has taken place on the Far South Coast.
"Being from an emergency services background I see first-hand the effects of homelessness in the region and at times feel helpless to assist due to limited options available on the Far South Coast," Senior Constable Cooper said.
"I also believe it is a matter which is becoming more apparent due to lack of housing and the current cost of living in the area and surrounds."
The funds raised by local leaders will assist with Vinnies emergency relief in the community such as emergency accommodation, food, clothing and helping with bills, providing practical support to people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness.
Lucy Hohnen, CEO of Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn, said her teams of staff and volunteers operate in the NSW South Coast.
From January to March 2023, Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn emergency relief volunteers aided 849 people in the Far South Coast with food, fuel, rent, and medical bills.
Ms Hohnen said unfortunately these numbers were growing daily because of the cost-of-living pressure and the housing affordability crisis.
"The most recent census data revealed that incidence of all forms of homelessness has remained stubbornly high," Ms Hohnen said.
"The alarming data paint a grim picture of the dire need in the region and has summoned urgent action. Local leaders passionate about helping people doing it tough in their area can step up to make a difference."
This year's CEO Sleepout will be a hybrid in-person and online event on June 22.
Participants can join the physical event at the Merimbula basketball court, or join virtually by sleeping in their car, backyard, or their couch and experience the exclusive live stream on the night, which connects participants to the main event in Canberra at the National Museum of Australia where more than 100 leaders will take part.
"What is one night sleeping rough to bring awareness of this situation and to raise money to help people in need I challenge more to get on board and do it!" Mr Pope, owner of Pope Logging said.
Mr Bobbin said Bobbins Transport had always been involved in raising money for the needy in our community and beyond.
"If I can help get people off the streets, I will be happy."
You don't have to be a CEO to participate in this event," Ms Hohnen added.
"We are encouraging small business owners, business and community leaders with the heart to make a difference to join the Sleepout and leverage their network to raise funds to support the less fortunate in our community."
To register email Corinne.Brown@vinnies.org.au, call 0408 454 133, or visit: www.ceosleepout.org.au/fundraisers/farsouthcoast
