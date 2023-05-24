Andrew Gordon Harrop let out a surprised "Whoa" after being sentenced to nine months' imprisonment for three separate cannabis offences.
The 61-year-old Mogo resident faced Bega Local Court on Tuesday, May 23, and was visibly and audibly stunned as magistrate Doug Dick handed down the sentence for possession, supply and cultivation of cannabis.
He had earlier this month pleaded guilty to the charges, which related to 37 plants and 4.79kg of cannabis seized from his property in March.
"I didn't understand the seriousness of the whole thing," Harrop told the court on Tuesday after the matters had been adjourned for a duty report.
According to police documents tendered to the court, they had attended Harrop's Mogo property on March 1, 2023.
The documents stated five mature plants had been found in a hot-house at the main premise on the property, while a small plantation was also located on the eastern side of the property, with plants over 1.5 metres high.
A bus, which had been converted for living on the property was also found to contain four kilograms of leaf and stem, 794 grams of bud, 150 grams of seeds and 22 resealable bags with compressed cannabis "puck" tablets.
Previously in Bega Local Court, on Tuesday, May 9, Harrop denied selling the drugs and told the court he supplied himself and "two other adults".
For possession of a prohibited plant, less than a small quantity, Harrop was handed a two-year community corrections order.
For cultivation of a prohibited plant, more than a small quantity and less than an indictable quantity, he was sentenced to a nine month intensive correction order (ICO).
For supply of a prohibited substance, more than an indictable amount and less than a commercial amount, he was also sentenced to a nine-month ICO.
Magistrate Doug Dick said Harrop was to be supervised by community corrections, and also ordered Harrop to actively engage in AOD (alcohol and other drug) and trauma counselling.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
