Electricity outage at Merimbula

UPDATE 5.55pm:
ACM understands that a member of the public called Essential Energy to report a dangling wire somewhere on Merimbula Drive near Merimbula Sand and Gravel. Essential Energy workers are currently on site trying to locate any suspicious wires that may be the cause of the problem.
EARLIER
Lights have gone out in Merimbula after a power outage affecting the town and surrounding areas.
Essential Energy said the power went off at around 4.31pm on Tuesday, May 23 but was trying to discover the cause.
The company said 2447 customers are affected in an area covering Merimbula CBD, Fishpen and extending to Millingandi.
READ ALSO:
ACM has contacted Essential Energy to find out more. However in the meantime an Essential Energy engineer is on site and attempting to restore power as soon as possible.
The cause still remains unknown at this stage.
In the meantime police have set up at the main intersection between Market and Park Streets in Merimbula to direct traffic as there are no lights.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.