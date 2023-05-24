A Tathra man involved in an ongoing feud with another local man, stemming from an incident in 2020, has been convicted of assault following a bloody altercation between the pair last week.
The incident occurred on Monday, May 15, at the Commercial Hotel bottle shop in Bega, before 59-year-old James David Morrison was later charged at Bega police station.
Morrison faced Bega Local Court on Tuesday, May 23, and entered guilty pleas to two assault charges.
Documents tendered to the court noted Morrison had made full admissions while speaking with police, and said "I enjoyed every minute of it and would do it again; he flogged my Mrs".
The documents also referred to a prior incident between Morrison and the victim in 2020, for which Morrison, Morrison's wife, and the victim had all been charged.
The documents also noted the pair had "a historical hatred for each other".
On Tuesday the court heard that after a verbal altercation, the May 15 incident escalated and punches were thrown, with police observing the victim bleeding heavily from his mouth, nose and cheek.
Morrison's attorney, Keely Boom, referred to the incident as an "act of retaliation" from Morrison and noted that his wife had sustained "significant injuries" from the initial incident back in 2020, which left Morrison as her fulltime carer as a result.
Ms Boom also claimed the victim had driven past the courthouse on Tuesday and stuck his finger up at Morrison and his wife while they'd been waiting to appear in court.
While Morrison accepted he had done the wrong thing, Magistrate Doug Dick said by committing the assault he had exposed himself to the potential of five years in jail.
Morrison pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault, for which he was convicted and fined $1000, and sentenced to 200 hours of community service with a two-year community corrections order imposed.
Ms Boom also said Morrison and his wife were looking to relocate to avoid any further encounters with the victim.
Read more Court and Crime here
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.