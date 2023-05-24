Situated on a corner block in the heart of Eden, the Old Post Office building built circa 1890 is on the market, with an added multicultural twist and flavour.
Before becoming the family home of nurse Robyn and builder Dave Brannan in 2020, the property had previously been a chiropractor's practice, a women's refuge, a telephone exchange, an employment agency, and a library.
Though the solid masonry built structure was initially constructed to send and deliver information, the family home now includes a Mexican-inspired barbecue and bar, a sauna, a holiday let, a vegetable garden influenced by the tastes of Tuscany, and a wall of nets twisted in history washed on the beach, all housed within period charm and character.
Ornate cornices, decorative moulded roses, and 10-foot ceilings provide the home with a feeling of grandeur, while four open fireplaces add warmth to the body of the main upper level of the house.
"We loved the space, we love older homes, we loved the proximity to the shops, to the beach, and there's a lot of storage down the back for our boat and our caravan...and an AirBnB," Ms Brannan said.
READ ALSO:
Sitting on a 1581sqm dual access allotment, the listing includes a large main living area that has 19-inch external walls softening outdoor noise, a reading room, master bedroom with fireplace and claw foot bath, second living, formal dining, kitchen, and a multitude of other spaces.
After heading down a flight of stairs, there is a labyrinth of rooms including the Post Office's historic strong room, though currently held for storage with a number of boxes, it could take shape into a studio of sorts.
Outside, where an old shed once rested, Robyn and Dave thought they would convert the space into another sitting and social area with their "Mexican Bar".
The couple erected fences for further privacy and to make outdoors feel more intimate, while some of their fencing is covered in fishing nets "caught" with finds they've found washed up on the beach, including buoys and signs.
From the road, it appears to be a magnificent late 19th Century building, but through styling and different aesthetics, 157 Imlay Street isn't just the "Old Post Office," but rather a home filled with memories waiting for its next owner to add a splash of their own personality.
"We've put it on the market because we've got aging parents and they're in Sydney. It's just easier if we lived up there," Ms Brannan said.
"We love the house. If we could pick up the house and take it with us, we would, yeah," she sighed, "but we can't.
The property is listed for $1,400,000 by Chris Wilson Real Estate - Eden. For more information, click here
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.