Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Bega Valley poet Kai Jensen to share passion for Shakespeare in performance series

Updated May 23 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kai Jensen is sharing his passion for Shakespeare's sonnets in a series of performances through June. Picture supplied
Kai Jensen is sharing his passion for Shakespeare's sonnets in a series of performances through June. Picture supplied

Bega Valley poet Kai Jensen will share his passion for Shakespeare's sonnets across four Saturdays at Tura Marrang Library in June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.