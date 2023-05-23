Flood zone makes for happy gardeners in Pambula

The Pambula Village Community Garden has received great news from Bega Valley Shire Council.
The future of the much-loved community garden and the benefits to those who lease plots there were all in jeopardy after the land was assessed to have a potential rental value of $13,000 per year.
Based on this figure the garden would end up paying $2210 plus GST, $2431 a year, even after council applied an 83 per cent deduction for not-for-profit community use.
It was beyond their means when added to water and insurance costs.
The gardeners were preparing to speak at the council meeting on May 24 when the news came through from council that a third valuation had been requested, president of the Pambula Village Community Garden Rae Joyce said.
"Council said the valuers hadn't realised the garden was in a 100 year flood zone and so that halved the valuation," Rae said.
They now anticipate paying about $1200 plus GST which Rae said the group could manage. Matters will be finalised at the council meeting on May 24.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
