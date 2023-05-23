Road to Merimbula Airport expected to take three months to repair

Drivers between Merimbula and Pambula are in for three months of roadworks on Arthur Kaine Drive with renewal and upgrade works scheduled for a section of the road, between the Merimbula Airport entry and the Pambula Merimbula Golf Club, starting on Monday, May 29.
The works are expected to take three months to complete, weather permitting.
READ ALSO:
ocal contractors will be renewing the road surface and raising the height where needed, council said. This will require a reduced speed limit of 40km per hour and single lane closures. Traffic lights will be in place and traffic control will be on-site when required.
Road users should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Council thanked everyone for their patience.
For more information, please contact council's works engineer, Ivan Rizwanul on (02) 6499 2222.
This project is funded by the NSW Government's Regional Road Repair grant and the Australian Government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.