Road to Merimbula Airport expected to take three months to repair

Updated May 23 2023 - 11:28am, first published 10:25am
The road to the airport will be affected by roadworks. Picture by David Rogers
Drivers between Merimbula and Pambula are in for three months of roadworks on Arthur Kaine Drive with renewal and upgrade works scheduled for a section of the road, between the Merimbula Airport entry and the Pambula Merimbula Golf Club, starting on Monday, May 29.

