Bobby Hunter isn't one for reunions but some of his soldiers in Vietnam insisted he attended the reunion of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment in Bermagui.
His father and grandfather served in the army and Mr Hunter served 22 years in the regular army.
Just turned 21, the lance corporal landed in Vietnam on Anzac Day, 1967.
He was promoted to Sergeant 12 months later.
Mr Hunter's first Vietnam tour lasted 15 months.
He returned to Vietnam in September 1969 for a second tour that lasted 18 months.
"My service record says I was there 1004 days," Mr Hunter said.
He left the army when his daughter was five years old because he didn't want to be posted.
Mr Hunter worked in security at Government House in Brisbane and retired at the age of 54.
While in Vietnam Mr Hunter shaved every day and his boots were always polished as a sign his soldiers should do the same and to keep up morale.
He was a fair and well-liked sergeant although the "scallywags" in his unit referred to him as an "old fart".
"Our bosses weren't much older than us.
"It was a young man's war."
He said it was difficult to recruit older people because they had more sense.
In Vietnam "black humour got people through situations.
"Empathy and sympathy are low on the order," Mr Hunter said.
Mr Hunter's military bearing is evident and like many true veterans that saw active service, he doesn't talk about the war.
However, he speaks matter of factly about the way soldiers returning from Vietnam were treated.
He received no support between his two tours even though he and his men were sprayed with Agent Orange.
"Before Vietnam, as a regular army officer, you could wear your uniform on leave but during the war we couldn't and after the war we didn't."
He said that when people got out of the army they weren't supported.
Mr Hunter said it appeared that those who were conscripted clung together more than regular army personnel.
He didn't take part in the Welcome Home March in 1987.
"It was 15 years afterwards and I thought it was artificial and political," Mr Hunter said.
While the RSL and Department of Veteran Affairs do a good job, the government as a whole is just talk, he said.
"I still don't feel supported," he said.
He confessed he didn't understand others' enthusiasm for reunions and doesn't march on Anzac Day.
"I did the job. I didn't see the need," Mr Hunter said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
