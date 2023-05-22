South Coast Gig Guide, May 23-29

Down South Jazz Club presents A Special Night In Memory of Kevin & Aileen Walsh upstairs at Club Sapphire, Merimbula with the Paul Dion All Stars - Paul Dion (Tenor Sax, Flute), Cam McAllister (Trumpet/Flugel), Roger Clark (Alto Sax), Rory Clark (Piano), Mike Walsh (Bass), Larry Kean (Drums), Colleen Spillane (Vocals). Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start. $15 for Jazz Club members, $25 for visitors. Bookings call Pam or George 0479 065 590, or on the door.
Lior and Domini at Candelo Town Hall, Candelo. 7-10pm. Tickets $40/$45+BF via Humanitix
Red Heart Blue at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential via LS website
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Greg Byng at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 6.30-9.30pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Ricky Bloomfield at the Tathra Bowling Club, Tathra. 7pm-10pm
Sam Stevenson at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Matt Preo at Club Sapphire Main Bar from 7.30pm-10.30pm
Jakob Poyner at Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui.1pm
Sunbears with Kara Coen at Narooma Kinema from 6pm
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Southern Valley Folk Club presents Fiona Boyes at Nethercote Hall, Nethercote. 6.30pm-10pm. Tickets $20 Call Ray Gardaya 0447 455 695 for info & bookings.
Strutt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Beach Bar Swing at Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
The Figmentz Fiesta with Alice Weibe and Rhys the Trickster Davies at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham 1pm-4pm. Tickets $20/$25 +BF via Humanitix. Lunch from 12 noon.
Salt at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential via LS website
Jakob Poyner at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Singer In The Park at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Vinyl Rain at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm
Kara Coen at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
