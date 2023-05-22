Bega District News
What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for May 23-29

Updated May 22 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:36pm
South Coast Gig Guide, May 23-29
Thursday May 25

Down South Jazz Club presents A Special Night In Memory of Kevin & Aileen Walsh upstairs at Club Sapphire, Merimbula with the Paul Dion All Stars - Paul Dion (Tenor Sax, Flute), Cam McAllister (Trumpet/Flugel), Roger Clark (Alto Sax), Rory Clark (Piano), Mike Walsh (Bass), Larry Kean (Drums), Colleen Spillane (Vocals). Doors open 7pm for a 7.30pm start. $15 for Jazz Club members, $25 for visitors. Bookings call Pam or George 0479 065 590, or on the door.

