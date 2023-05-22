Queanbeyan's Rob Craven was right at home on the greens at Club Sapphire, successfully defending his 2022 title to once again take out The Fortune Fours bowls tournament.
The composite side of Craven, Chris Grebert, Sean Robertson and Jamie O'Keefe managed to navigate the tournament as the only undefeated side, taking home a cool $5000 in prize money between them.
The tournament saw players from as far as Sale, Merrylands, Traralgon, Canberra and Bairnsdale, as well a strong local contingent of Merimbula, Tathra and Bega bowlers who each fought it out for a share in the $13,400 prize pool.
With cracking conditions opening up the three-day tournament on Tuesday, May 16, the odds on favourite heading in was the composite team skipped by Dual Commonwealth Games singles gold medalist Aaron Wilson.
However the side was surprisingly upset in game one, going down by three shots to Merimbula's Steve Douglas, before a one shot loss in their final game dropped them to 7th place.
With everything to play for heading into the sixth and final game of the tournament, Craven's sat atop the leaderboard as the only team undefeated.
A loss however would've seen them potentially drop to 4th place, and they needed to be at their best as they headed out to play the second-placed side skipped by Victorian State singles champion, Mathew O'Brien.
As the last match on the green, spectators were treated to a nail-biting finish, with the two teams locked in an arm wrestle at 18-18 with five ends left to play.
Unfortunately the final ends didn't go the way of the Victorian, down 24-19 before dropping seven shots on the second-last end to dash any hope of a comeback.
Craven's side was identical, bar one player, to their 2022 winning side and skipped away to secure the win and first place, finishing 34-19.
Delighted with the result and the tournament, Craven said he looked forward to returning to Merimbula in 2024 to see if the ide could make the three-peat.
"What's not to love? Up our way (Queanbeyan) we mostly play central NSW based teams, so it's good to come down here and play a bunch of the Victorian guys.
"We were a bit scratchy on Tuesday, and just scraped through a couple of close games and then this game was as good a game of bowls as you'd see anywhere."
Full results (skippers):
Day one best-performed side (wins and margin)
Day two best-performed side (wins and margin)
Day three best-performed side (wins and margin)
The tournament capped off a busy week of bowls for Club Sapphire, also hosting their women's Kitty's Pairs last week, taken out by promising Merimbula junior Reese Finn-Young.
