Tathra walking trails, mountain bike tracks closed while National Parks conducts hazard reduction burn

Updated May 22 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:25pm
NPWS is conducting a hazard reduction burn in the Kianinny area of Bournda National Park starting May 22. Picture file
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is carrying out a hazard reduction burn in Bournda National Park starting Monday, May 22.

