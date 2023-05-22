The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is carrying out a hazard reduction burn in Bournda National Park starting Monday, May 22.
The 64-hectare burn is taking place in the Kianinny Bay area of Bournda National Park, just south of Tathra.
The Kangarutha Walking Track and Boulder Bay Trail will be closed to visitors during the burning operation.
There are additional closures in place in the vicinity of the burn adjacent to Bournda National Park, including the Tathra South Track, Fire Shed Track/Boulder Bay Trail and all mountain bike tracks south of Tathra Road and north of Fire Shed Track.
NPWS said the burn area was not directly impacted by the fires of 2019-20 so it was "important to reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads to help protect park neighbours and the Tathra community in the event of a wildfire".
"The burn also aims to protect the park's biodiversity and ecological assets and provide firefighters with safe zones to defend neighbouring properties should a bushfire occur," NPWS said.
Visitors should not enter closed areas until it is assessed as safe by NPWS. Visitors can also check NPWS Alerts for up-to-date information on temporary closures.
Smoke may be visible in the National Park and from surrounding areas and motorists should use caution.
All NPWS hazard reduction burns are coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at the NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government's Hazards Near Me website and app.
