The NSW Rural Fire Service is reminding residents of their obligations if planning to conduct a burn-off in the open.
While permits to burn may not be required at the moment due to the cooler conditions, the Far South Coast's acting district manager, Inspector Jillian Butler, was reminding residents of the requirement to provide sufficient notification.
"Residents wishing to burn must provide notification to their nearest Fire Control Centre and all adjoining neighbours at least 24 hours prior to burning off," Inspector Butler said.
"This requirement remains in place all year-round."
Severe penalties may apply for failure to provide sufficient notification as per the Rural Fires Act 1997.
Inspector Butler said the main concern "is avoiding unnecessary callouts for our volunteer firefighters".
Notification to the RFS can be provided online by visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by phoning the Bega office within business hours on (02) 6494 7400, or Moruya office (02) 4474 2855.
