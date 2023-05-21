With the submission deadline looming, the Far South Film Festival is seeking last-minute entries from filmmakers living in regional and remote areas throughout Australia.
May 29 is the final deadline. No further entries will be accepted after this date.
To be held live in Merimbula on August 19, this is one of the only film festivals in Australia that is exclusively for regional filmmakers and content creators to tell their stories from their unique perspective.
The Far South Film Festival is keen to show films from all parts of Australia and particularly encourages young filmmakers with a separate Youth Section and Best Youth Film prize of $500.
Entries have already been received from the ACT, NSW, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia with a great mix of drama, fantasy, horror, romance, comedy and documentaries.
To be eligible, two of the key creatives (writer/director/producer/cinematographer) must reside in a regional or remote area of Australia.
Shorts should be under 40 minutes and features under 150 minutes. There is a cash prize for Best Film of $1000, with a range of other prizes for different categories, including Best Director, Best Performance and Best Use of a Regional Setting.
All the details and how to submit are available here
This is a great opportunity for filmmakers to see their films on the big screen in front of an audience, with all the buzz and excitement of an in-person event.
Alongside screenings during the festival there will be Q&A panels, presentations and an awards ceremony.
The Far South Film Festival is still seeking further sponsorship to underwrite prizes.
Sponsors receive branding on the Far South Film Festival social media platforms, website, media releases, media wall at the awards ceremony and at the festival screenings. There are still opportunities to have your organisation's name on a prize with your sponsorship over $500.
Contact info@farsouthfilmfestival.com if you would like to become a Far South Film Festival sponsor or subscribe directly here.
