Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wolumla Rec Ground hosts 2023 Sapphire Coast District Schools Cross Country

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wolumla Recreation Ground hosted primary students from the 14 public schools in the shire on Friday, May 19, for the 2023 Sapphire Coast District School's cross country carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.