The Wolumla Recreation Ground hosted primary students from the 14 public schools in the shire on Friday, May 19, for the 2023 Sapphire Coast District School's cross country carnival.
Primary students of all ages put their best foot forward, as winners qualified for the upcoming regional championships in Nowra.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds.
