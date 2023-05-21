Bega District News
Bermagui Breakers, Eden Whalers wore specially designed jerseys

By Marion Williams
May 22 2023 - 9:15am
Bermagui Breakers' senior mens in the jersey designed by Raymond Campbell for the AFL's Indigenous round on Saturday, May 20. Club president Phil Summerfield is standing at the rear on the far left hand side. Picture by Marion Williams.
Bermagui Breakers senior men's team have Raymond Campbell and Phil Summerfield to thank for the Indigenous jerseys they wore for the Sir Doug Nicholls round.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

