Bermagui Breakers senior men's team have Raymond Campbell and Phil Summerfield to thank for the Indigenous jerseys they wore for the Sir Doug Nicholls round.
Bermagui Breakers president Mr Summerfield was at the club house one night speaking to a couple of Koori lads about the Indigenous round and said he would love to have an Indigenous jersey.
"I will give you a challenge," he said.
"You draw it and I will make it."
The then 17-year-old Mr Campbell went home and pretty soon had a rough sketch that Mr Summerfield immediately liked.
The jerseys were ready for last year's Indigenous round but no other clubs had theirs so the Bermagui Breakers have been waiting more than a year to don the jerseys their team mate designed.
Mr Campbell said the design is about the place that brings our community and people together through its waterways and walking tracks where his elders passed on cultural traditions through song and dance.
The front design features ancient walking tracks that lead to Bermagui in the middle.
There are two spears on either side and kangaroo footprints, plus a boomerang at the very top.
Towards the bottom is a circle where elders sat and told stories.
Another two circles represent Bermagui's waterways.
"I did that because Bermagui has a massive big lake and the waterways all around it.
"Without those Bermagui wouldn't be the wonderful place it is today that brings Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together," Mr Campbell said.
The back design features circles with five stars.
"They are the elders sitting and having a yarn about the young generations," he said.
The merchandise - hoodies and polo shirts - went on sale on Thursday, May 19, and students at Narooma High School were wearing it at school the following day.
The design had to be cleared by the AFL and is trade-marked to Mr Campbell.
Mr Summerfield joined the club in 2011 to coach the senior team and took over the presidency in 2015.
"My goal since I have been here is to get the Koori community to play AFL," he said.
He said the problem is they are very attached to rugby league.
"It is a battle but a battle that I love to get them involved and making them feel comfortable."
Co-captain of Bermagui Breakers senior men's team, Sam O'Connor said wearing the jerseys meant a lot.
"It feels a special day to do something that represents a lot to the South Coast community," Mr O'Connor said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
