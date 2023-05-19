Bega District News

Volunteers build up their community

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 19 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers build up their community
Volunteers build up their community

This week we've been acknowledging the wonderful array of volunteers in our community for National Volunteers Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.