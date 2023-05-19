Bega Valley Business Awards Finalists Announced. See who made the list

The finalists for the Bega Valley Business Awards have been announced.
There were more than 900 nominations across 18 categories from businesses all across the shire, which have now be narrowed down to three finalists in each category.
Chair of the Bega Valley Business Forum Nigel Ayling said they were very pleased with the response.
"It was great to see so much diversity in the nominations. Our judges looked a range of criteria in assessing the finalists and with so many good nominations it will be very hard to select the winners," Mr Ayling said.
Excellence in Innovation and Sustainability
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion
Outstanding Community Organisation
Excellence in Construction, Trades and Services
Excellence in Retail
Excellence in Health, Beauty and Wellness
Excellence in Professional, Scientific and Technical Services
Excellence in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing
Excellence in Hospitality
Outstanding Visitor Experience (Tourism)
Employer of Choice
Excellence in Micro Business (1-5 employees)
Excellence in Small Business (6-9 employees)
Excellence in Large Business (20+ employees)
Outstanding Male Employee (25yrs and over)
Outstanding Female Employee (25yrs and over)
Outstanding Business Leader
Outstanding Young Business Leader/Employee (25yrs and under)
Finalists will soon be contacted by local photographer Robert Hayson who will be visiting the business to take photos and get some more information about the businesses.
The black tie awards night is on Saturday, June 17, at Club Sapphire.
Tickets will go on sale from May 25. Initially ticket sales will be limited to finalists with each business being able to purchase up to four tickets. After that any remaining tickets will go on sale.
