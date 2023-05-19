Fast fibre broadband coming to Merimbula, Eden

Households and business in Merimbula and Eden will soon be able to upgrade to full-fibre broadband connections thanks to a federal government plan for NBN improvements.
The upgrades were announced on Friday as part of the NBN's fibre upgrade program, with the Albanese government investing $2.4billion to expand full-fibre access to 1.5 million additional premises by the end of 2025.
This includes over 660,000 premises in regional Australia.
Across Eden-Monaro, as well as Merimbula and Eden, other locations to receive the upgrade include Yass, Tumut, Jindabyne, Jerrabomberra, Dalmeny, Cooma and Bungendore.
An upgrade will be available on demand where an eligible household orders a higher speed plan than would currently be available to them over copper.
"For too long, people in Eden-Monaro have been stuck on the Coalition's ageing copper network and have been held back by slow and unreliable broadband," Member for Eden-Monaro and Minister for Regional Development Kristy McBain said.
"We know how important good connectivity is for running our businesses and accessing flexible work arrangements, learning remotely and accessing vital education services, binging our favourite streaming series, and keeping in touch with family and friends.
"That why our $2.4billion investment and plan for a better NBN will make such a difference to the quality-of-life of people in Eden-Monaro."
To check if you are eligible for an NBN fast fibre upgrade, or to register for updates when it becomes available in your area, click here.
