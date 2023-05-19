Bega District News
Fast fibre broadband coming to Merimbula, Eden

Updated May 19 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:25am
Households and business in Merimbula and Eden will soon be able to upgrade to full-fibre broadband connections thanks to a federal government plan for NBN improvements.

Local News

