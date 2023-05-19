The NSW Police Commissioner has said she "shares the community's concerns" about officers' use of a Tasers on a 95-year-old dementia patient at a NSW nursing home.
Clare Nowland, a mother of eight, was standing at her walking frame in the Yallambee Lodge near Cooma on Wednesday when she was found holding a knife, prompting staff to call police.
It is understood in an effort to disarm the great-grandmother, police pulled out and discharged their Tasers, causing Mrs Nowland to fall to the ground and hit her head, suffering a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
In a later statement Commissioner Karen Webb said: "My thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.
"I understand and share the community concerns, and assure you that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness."
Initially the NSW Police described the incident as "an interaction".
"The 95-year-old woman was taken to Cooma District Hospital where her condition is being monitored," NSW Police said in a statement on Thursday.
It's believed officers struggled to disarm her before pulling out their tasers and firing at her back and chest.
Ms Nowland, who was well known in the local community and is believed to have been at the facility for about five years, collapsed and sustained critical injuries.
Her family are reportedly maintaining a vigil at her bedside.
NSW Council for Civil Liberties president Josh Pallas said police shouldn't be using tasers on vulnerable people experiencing dementia or a mental health crisis.
"Surely, there must be more appropriate ways to deal with non-compliant people who are suffering," he said.
According to NSW Police guidelines, an officer can use a stun gun when violent resistance is occurring or is imminent or when an officer is in danger of being overpowered.
The Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which runs Yallambee Lodge, said staff had followed procedure.
"Council are supporting our staff, residents, and families during this difficult time," the council said in a statement.
NSW Police have launched a critical incident investigation to examine the responding officers' actions. The investigation will be subject to independent review.
Yallambee Lodge is a 40-bed facility designed for people who can no longer look after themselves in their own homes, according to the council's website.
- Australian Associated Press
