The Merimbula Visitor Information Centre wouldn't run if it weren't for the work of a dedicated volunteer base.
The group of roughly 20 volunteers regularly give up their time to enhance the experiences of those visiting our area, and on Thursday, May 18 were recognised for their work, in conjunction with National Volunteer Week.
Unlike other visitor centres, Merimbula Tourism and the Visitor Information Centre is run by a board, made up of all volunteers, while other volunteers also work to ensure Merimbula Tourism services the community's visitors.
Acting tourism manager Sandy Glass said while their work often went unnoticed, it was great to show recognition to the group of volunteers for the range of work they do.
"Its a very unique volunteer position, a lot of it is customer service, greeting volunteers as they come in," he said.
"We have about 149 members, a number of accommodation venues, restaurants and local businesses and we do what we can to support them.
"We do our best to make sure that visitors to the region, as well our locals, are looked after and they can come to us for information about the area."
With tourism back and booming after a quiet couple of years, one source of tourists for the centre was from Eden's visiting cruise ships - bringing up bus-loads during peak season.
"Our volunteers were here to greet the hundreds of and thousands of visitors that came through," Mr Glass said.
"890 people was our largest day, and they came in 17 buses staggered throughout. I had volunteers here set up outside with brochures and maps."
One of the volunteers, Margi Duggan, worked at the Visitor Information Centre on Sundays as a way of sharing the area she loved with visitors.
"Just meeting the people is nice," Ms Duggan said.
"I want people to enjoy their time here and feel that they've had a nice time.
"People ask me questions and I often answer them with more information than they'd expect. They're probably thinking 'let me get out of here'," she laughed.
Mr Glass said while it was good to celebrate, National Volunteer Week also was as an important time to recruit more volunteers.
"We have to be open seven days a week, so it requires basically four volunteers a day doing two-and-a-half-hour shifts each.
"That's why we have so many and we still sometimes struggle to have enough volunteers."
To find out more information about volunteering, visit www.escapetomerimbula.com.au/volunteer.
