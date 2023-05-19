Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Singing lessons
May 20
Free singing Workshop for kids aged 7-14 this Saturday from 3pm at the Cobargo Hotel. Chelsy, Corinne and Ricky from One Gener8ion will be hosting the event, which follows on from the very successful event held by Corinne at Quaama in April. For bookings go to events.humanitix.com/singing-workshop-for-kids. Following the workshop, One Gener8ion will be performing live from 5pm.
Quaama Harvest Fair
May 20
The fair's highlights include a harvest pie-themed cooking competition, a scarecrow-themed art competition, harvest food share, Quaama Quisine, Quaama Charole and open mic for performers and speakers of all kinds. Spaces are available for stall holders, food vendors, car boot sales, information stalls, performers, speakers, demonstrators, etc. All funds raised are used by the Quaama Progress Association to continue its work making Quaama a great place for the village and all its neighbouring communities. Email quaamaprogress@gmail to book in. The fair will be held at the Quaama School of Arts Hall from 10am to 2pm.
Wedding Fair and Trail
May 20-21
Sapphire Coast Wedding and Events (SCWE) has extended their annual event to two days, with an entire day dedicated to the new wedding trail showcasing seven venues from south of Bermagui to Eden, 9am to 4pm. Then on Sunday the Wedding Fair at Oaklands Event Centre is free and open to all, 11am-2.30pm. Glass of bubbly on arrival and a range of unique wedding vendors on display from bridal body painting to mandalas, exotic honeymoon destination packages to photography, catering services and much more. Visit sapphirecoastweddingsandevents.com to find out more.
2023 Snapper Classic
May 19, 20, 21
The Merimbula Big Game & Lakes Angling Club will host the 2023 Snapper Classic, with at total prize pool of $2000+, with all members and visitors welcome to participate. Registrations are available online or at the tournament briefing on Friday, May 19, commencing at 4pm at the MBGLAC Clubrooms. Fishing may commence at 5.30am on Saturday, May 20, and must cease by 2pm on Sunday, May 21, followed by a presentation. For more information, visit https://www.mbglac.com.au/snapper-classic/.
Puppet premiere
May 21
A puppet show created by instrumentalist and educator Joshua McHugh is having its world premiere at the Robbie Burns Hotel in Wyndham. Head along to watch "So Me and Sal" on Sunday, May 21 - enjoy lunch and relax with a drink before the show. Doors open at 12, the show starts at 2pm. Tickets for So Me and Sal can be purchased via Humanitix. Show is suitable for sensitive audiences of all ages.
Heritage vehicles
May 21
The combined car clubs of the South-East region are holding their annual National Motoring Heritage Day and fundraising event at Apex Park in Bombala on Sunday May 21. Last year the event raised $2700 for the Mila Rural Fire Service and this year it will again be raising money for another local volunteer fire service. Each year there are around 80 vehicles on display, with the public warmly invited to head along to view them, 11am to 2pm. Anyone with a classic car, motorbike or commercial vehicle is also welcome to bring it along and display.
Jazz tribute night
May 25
Join the Down South Jazz Club at Club Sapphire as DSJC together with the Merimbula Jazz Festival, pay tribute to Kevin and Aileen Walsh. An all-star line up to mark this tribute has been put together by Paul Dion who worked with Kevin and Aileen on the Merimbula Jazz Festival committee for many years. The musical program will remember them by featuring a selection of their jazz favourites and will feature Paul Dion on tenor sax and flute, Roger Clark on alto sax, Cam McAllister on trumpet and flugelhorn, Mike Walsh on bass, Rory Clark on piano, Larry Kean on drums, and Colleen Spillane on vocals. Platters of finger food will be supplied. People are asked to book early to assist with catering. $15 for members, $25 visitors, music starts at 7.30pm. Book at bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Spectrum Theatre Group
May 26
Spectrum Theatre Group is performing Noel Coward's comedy Present Laughter at Bega Civic Centre on May 26 through to June 3. At the centre of his own universe sits matinee idol Garry Essendine: suave, hedonistic and too old, says his wife, to be having numerous affairs. His line in harmless, infatuated debutantes is largely tolerated but playing closer to home is not. Just before he escapes on tour to Africa the full extent of his misdemeanours is discovered. And all hell breaks loose. Tickets and more info at spectrumtheatregroup.com.au
Orchid Club
May 27
The Sapphire Orchid Club is holding its annual orchid auction on Saturday, May 27 at the CWA Hall, Church Street, Bega. There is a short meeting at 2.30pm followed by the auction. Visitors are welcome. There's usually plenty of orchids to buy.
Art Show
June 8
In conjunction with the Merimbula Jazz Festival the committee is presenting Jazz Art 2023 as an exhibition at Club Sapphire, Merimbula from Thursday, June 8 to Thursday, August 3. Artists residing in the Bega Valley are invited to enter up to three paintings no larger than 91 x 122cm which feature a jazz or music theme, in any medium and presented for hanging. Works can be for exhibition or sale. There is no entry fee or commission taken from any sale. Best painting will be judged by the Jazz Committee and an award of $200 presented. Further inquiries or entry form, contact Joyce on 0428 953 556.
Jazz Festival
June 9-12
Jazz musicians both established and up-and-coming, as well as a multitude of jazz lovers are preparing for the June long weekend when Australia's longest-running annual jazz festival returns to Merimbula. As well as a growing list of performers, the 2023 festival has several exciting additions, including a Jazz Quest with a $5000 prize, and a grand opening community concert in Spencer Park. For ticket and schedule information, visit merimbulajazz.org.au.
WinterSun Festival
June 9-10
Get set for the return of the region's outdoor winter adventure festival filled with cold water swimming, competitive races, hiking and running trails, live music, and locally produced food and drinks. The WinterSun Festival reflects on the strong surfing culture and music scene it developed in the past while also getting to the essence of what Merimbula is to the Sapphire Coast today - an active coastal hub. For more information on activities, and swim registrations, visit wintersunfest.com.au
Unlocking the Doors Tribute show
June 24
Unlocking the Doors sets out to capture the Shamanistic presence of Jim Morrison, the hypnotic bass lines and swirling keys of Ray Manzarek, Robbie Krieger's legato blues-inspired guitar modality and John Densmore eclectic fusion of jazz, rock and Latin drum beats for the ultimate Doors experience. Unlocking the Doors are four Wollongong-based musicians dedicated to capturing the magic of the live performance and sound that was unmistakably The Doors. Is everybody in? The ceremony is about to begin at Bermagui Country Club's Auditorium at 7.30pm. Book your tickets for $35 here or through the club.
Shrek Rave Swamp Tour
July 15
Bermagui Country Club invites you to their to swamp for SHREK RAVE! DJs playing Shrek hits & party bangers all night long to bring out your inner ogre! There will be a Shrek DJ Set, Shrek-themed Balloon Wall Photoshoot and 'I'm A Believer' singalong at midnight. Plus Shrek visuals and Shrek giveaways. Keep hydrated with Shrek-themed drinks like Shrek Juice, Donkey Drank and Farquaad Fizz. There will be free green glow sticks and green glitter face painting. Plus the best Shrek-inspired outfits wins a $100 voucher. Starts 8pm in the Auditorium with tickets, including early bird tickets, available here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.