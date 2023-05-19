Denise Dion's analysis of the "broken Medicare system" in rural areas (BDN 9/5) is totally depressing. But it also identifies the simple fix to this broken system.
If the government is willing to pay emergency doctors in rural hospitals $300 per hour, then it should also pay doctors in general practice in rural areas the same $300 per hour. After all, hospitals are only there for emergencies and for essential after-hours care - not to be substitutes for basic community care that can be and should be provided by GPs.
In practice, the government would need to pay rural GPs substantially less than the $300 per hour they are currently having to pay doctors to work in rural emergency departments in hospitals because the GP doctors, or their practice, already receive a Medicare rebate for every patient they see. So remunerating rural GPs at the same rate as emergency department doctors just makes sense.
I also wonder what has happened to the trainee doctors that universities supposedly recruited to work in rural areas. Where have they all gone? Why are we now not seeing some of them at work as GPs in rural practices? Or are insufficient of them being trained to meet the obvious rural demand?
I just hope that Liliana (MNW 10/5), having received this rural medical scholarship, eventually becomes a rural doctor...and convinces one or two of her classmates to join her to practice in a rural community. She'll find it rewarding, and find she is warmly welcomed!
Reading Christine Welsh's letter (BDN 12/5) made me sad. It is tough to know so many people in the Bega Valley are doing it tough. The Community Pantry does a great job in trying to meet this need.
One way we can all help is to buy items at the supermarket and put them in the big crate near the checkouts at Coles Bega. I'm not sure if other supermarkets have the same system.
There is a comprehensive list of appropriate items on the top of the crate. I find it simple to write 'Pantry' on my shopping list each week and select one or two items from the list. It ranges from two minute noodles, cereals, canned food to toothpaste and toilet rolls.
I took a photo of the list and each week I try to buy something from the list and put it in the crate as I leave - simple! You too can make a difference.
Recently, property owners within the Bega Valley Shire received notification from the Valuer General advising on changes in land valuations. I would suggest that in most cases, the unimproved capital value of property increased significantly. This is most important to the effect that council calculates the 'base rate' on these valuations. For example, the unimproved capital value of my property in Tura Beach effectively doubled.
Questions need to be raised seeking advice on whether or not the council was aware of the potential increases in land value in determining and applying for the recently adopted 'rate variation' to the base rate. If so, why wasn't it conveyed through council's public participation process.
If not, is council going to re-evaluate its position on the nature and extent of the proposed 'rate variation'. The public needs to be informed.
Also, it needs to be said that there is no obligation on council to pass on the rate variation, even if the state government endorses the proposal.
If we add the potential increases in the base rate together with the expected CPI increase to council's other fees and charges (sewer, water, stormwater, waste management) we will all be paying excessively higher rates.
