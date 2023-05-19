Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

Bega District Letters to the Editor, May 19: A simple fix for broken Medicare system

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of Bega SES were joined by other emergency services in celebrating WOW Day (Wear Orange Wednesday) on May 17 and National Volunteers Week.
Members of Bega SES were joined by other emergency services in celebrating WOW Day (Wear Orange Wednesday) on May 17 and National Volunteers Week.

Simple fix

Denise Dion's analysis of the "broken Medicare system" in rural areas (BDN 9/5) is totally depressing. But it also identifies the simple fix to this broken system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.