Jo Meyers takes out Tathra Beach Womens Bowling Club minor singles

Updated May 18 2023 - 11:44am, first published 10:30am
The final of the Minor Singles was recently played at Tathra Beach Women's Bowling Club between Jo Meyers and Ann Tranter.

Local News

