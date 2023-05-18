The final of the Minor Singles was recently played at Tathra Beach Women's Bowling Club between Jo Meyers and Ann Tranter.
Both ladies had won through to the final in hard fought games, and this one was no different with the scores being neck and neck throughout.
Jo Meyers was the ultimate winner and will receive her trophy at the upcoming presentation night at the end of June.
The Major Singles championship is now underway and some more good bowling will be on show.
While the championships are underway, social bowls will still be available and anyone, both men and women would be most welcome to join in.
Start time is 9.30am for 10am on Thursdays and bookings can be made by ringing 0491014885 any time before 9.15am.
