Celebrate autumn harvest at Quaama village fair

Join the Quaama community for a celebration of autumn this weekend.
Quaama's latest seasonal fair is being held in and around the Quaama School of Arts from 10am until 2pm on Saturday, May 20.
Highlights include food in the kitchen from Ricky's Place and Sapphire Community Pantry; the amazing Flag Warrior performance; Eesha and Murdo on stage; the Quaama Chorale; meet the Wedgetail Rise alpacas; enjoy a demonstration by Quaama Public School and their marimbas; and much more.
Local organisations will be there to talk to you about what they do for our communities along with stalls from local businesses and their local wares.
There is also a food share space where you can share your excess autumn harvest, and car boot spaces where bargains can be found.
The theme for a cooking competition is "Harvest Pie" and the art competition is "Scarecrow" - entries for these need to be in the hall by 10.45am ready for judging. The prize is bragging rights until the next fair.
Quaama's fairs are organised by the Quaama Progress Association (QPA).
All funds raised are used by the QPA to continue its work making Quaama a great place for the village and all neighbouring communities.
QPA members are looking forward to sharing this great day with you!
Email quaamaprogress@gmail.com for further information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.