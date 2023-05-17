The popular and multiple award-winning Horizon Apartments' Narooma Forest Rally returns with a full field of 53 entries.
Competitors will tackle seven stages in the forests surrounding Narooma and Bodalla on Saturday, May 20.
The rally is designed with the competitor in mind, using some of the South Coast's best roads.
This year's event features two new stages, including a 29km stage that promises to be a driver's delight.
The rally is round six of the East Coast Classic Rally Series, the NSW Clubman Rally Series, the NSW Hyundai Rally Series, the Techworkz Automotive ACT Regional Rally Series and the Northern Hyundai Rally Challenge.
The 2WD component will see fierce battles between 37 competitors across a number of categories.
The East Coast Classic Rally Series will see 15 crews contesting the rally.
Tom Dermody and Eoin Moynihan are in great form after winning the Rally of the Heartland a few weeks ago.
However, the crew won't have an easy event, with intense competition expected from Jeff David who will return to the forest in his Porsche 911.
Sean McAloon is also guaranteed to provide plenty of action aboard his Ford Escort and Carl Stewart will be competing in a Datsun 1600.
These are just a few of the competitors vying for victory.
There are 22 competitors in the NSW Clubman 2WD component.
Trevor Stilling currently leads the series but is not competing in this round, leaving the way open for second-placed series leader, Meng Chung and co-driver Nick Vardos.
Tim Woods is hoping for a trouble-free run in his Citroen DS3.
Peter Dimmock returns to race, dusting off his potent Datsun 260Z, after passing his Toyota Yaris to his son, James, to tackle the Australian Rally Championship.
James hasn't made the trek to Western Australia this year but will aim to take family bragging rights from his dad.
James will be driving his trusty Ford Fiesta in the 2WD class.
Jacob Umback and Peter Stringfellow aboard a silver Toyota Corolla are keen to push the established competitors for a podium position.
The Techworkz Automotive ACT Regional Rally Series is expected to have plenty of competition in the Gold Cup (Open) category and the two-wheel, Silver Cup category.
Series sponsor, Mick Harding is looking to make it two wins in two weeks after he and co-driver James Thornburn took out the 2023 Lake Mountain Sprint.
The action starts at NATA Oval in Narooma at 10.30am.
Spectator instructions and best locations are available on the website.
