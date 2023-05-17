Mother's Day marked by Tathra Aussie rules club

The Tathra Sea Eagles marked Mother's Day by celebrating all the mothers in attendance at the weekend's SCAFL games at Lawrence Park.
On Saturday, May 13, the club recognised all the mothers on the sideline - and on the field - with clubs from Pambula, Narooma and Eden across different gender and age divisions visiting.
A range of delicious food and refreshments were on offer in a specially dedicated area inside the clubrooms to make their Mother's Day as special as possible.
The mothers, whether they were supporting their players, other clubs, or even some newborns in the crowd, were all welcomed and indeed embraced this special attention.
President of Tathra Sea Eagles Cymmon Parker received a well deserved Mother's Day gift for her selfless and tireless voluntary efforts for her club, as well as for playing a high-standard role in the women's SCAFL competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.