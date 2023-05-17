Bega District News
Mother's Day marked by Tathra Aussie rules club

Updated May 17 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:19pm
The Tathra Sea Eagles celebrate Mother's Day at the weekend's SCAFL games. Picture supplied
The Tathra Sea Eagles marked Mother's Day by celebrating all the mothers in attendance at the weekend's SCAFL games at Lawrence Park.

