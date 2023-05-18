Ratepayers vent anger and frustration in submissions to IPART over rate rise proposal

Ratepayers in the Bega Valley responded to council's proposal for a special rate variation (SRV) by writing to approving authority IPART (Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal) to express their anger, ask for help, and demand council be put into adminstration.
From the 91 submissions written by residents to IPART, on council's proposed SRV for 43 per cent over two years, frustration, anger, and even despair are writ large.
There is frustration at the process, at what is perceived to be poor communication and a feeling that whatever they say will make little or no difference.
Many took issue with the amount of the SRV and were concerned how they could afford it, given increases in the cost of living.
When asked to comment on the council's consideration of the community's capacity and willingness to pay, one person wrote: "They have no idea They think we all live in mansions with disposable incomes. I can barely feed my family and pay for swimming lessons let alone more rates."
I never thought I would work hard all my life to be faced with the financial stress of obscene rate rises.- Submission to IPART
Several aged pensioners wrote in, with one saying he felt like he was being pushed into poverty.
"I never thought I would work hard all my life to be faced with the financial stress of obscene rate rises," the pensioner wrote.
People questioned council's financial management with several suggesting council should be put into administration.
Those who made submissions questioned council's ability to contain costs, saying it was something individuals and families had to do.
"Insufficient attention is given to the operational deficits embedded in numerous services and activities with no plan to develop pathways to operational revenue neutrality as a minimum," one wrote.
"In an ideal world we'd all love the best of services and assets, the best roads, pools, libraries and museums, but in this current economical climate, it's not realistic," one sumbission said.
A rate rise of this magnitude indicates that council is tone deaf to the economic pressures being felt by local residents and businesses.- Submission to IPART
Another said: "Council appears commited to providing a comprehensive range of services and capital expenditure to a sparse population base requiring a high staffing profile, factors that militate against cost containment and productivity."
There was concern too about the future.
"Where will it stop? How much will they propose we raise them (rates) in the next two, five, 10 years?" a ratepayer wrote.
"Council has no economic plan on how to spend the extra funding if approved by IPART, nor do they have a plan on how they intend to manage their funding better in the future," one person said.
Although council had originally expected a decision by mid to late May, it seems ratepayers in the Bega Valley and other NSW shires where a special rate variation (SRV) has been proposed, are likely to be kept on tenterhooks until the middle of June according to the latest information from IPART.
The proposal has been the cause of much disquiet among ratepayers particularly given the varying amounts that have discussed - a 90 per cent increase was always council staff's preferred option but councillors did not agree.
But council staff have said if the current 43 per cent over two years is approved, another SRV is likely in five years time.
There are a number of guidelines from IPART for council's applying for an SRV including an expectation that councils will have engaged the community in a discussion about the funding required to deliver community priorities.
The planning process should include an assessment of the community's capacity and willingness to pay rates and whether there is the potential for changes in that capacity.
The need for, and purpose of, a different revenue path for the council's general fund (as requested through the special variation) should be clearly articulated and identified. Council's application must explain and quantify the productivity improvements and cost containment strategies the council has realised in past years and plans to realise over the proposed SRV period, IPART stated.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
