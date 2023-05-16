Bega Valley invited to internet connectivity roadshow

A Bega Valley Connectivity Roadshow is visiting the region next week to discuss access to telecommunications and digital networks.
Regional Tech Hub along with representatives from Telstra, NBN, and the National Emergency Management Agency are inviting the Bega Valley community to a series of information sessions regarding connectivity in the area.
Regional Tech Hub was established to assist those working in regional, rural and remote locations, and provide access to the digital network.
The five sessions will be conducted in Bega, Tathra, Eden, Bermagui, and Cobargo, commencing on Wednesday, May 24.
Representatives from the organisations in attendance will be talking about upcoming improvements to the network, available technology to assist with better connectivity, and will provide a snapshot of some new initiatives that are happening in the Bega Valley.
Residents from surrounding areas, small businesses, rural land holders, and community organisations are invited to attend the sessions.
