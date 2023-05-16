Sydney Writers' Festival streaming live at Tura library

Sydney Writers' Festival Live and Local program returns in 2023 to bring the best of the festival direct to the Bega Valley.
One of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will live-stream its headline events to Tura Marrang Library on May 27-28.
Prepare to be invigorated and engaged by conversations, debates and discussions featuring some of the world's finest writers and thinkers.
Brought to Bega Valley in real time, author Helen Garner and podcaster Hedley Thomas explore the compelling nature of crime stories; bestselling Australian author Pip Williams discusses her new novel The Bookbinder of Jericho; and leading First Nations thinkers Stan Grant and Teela Reid discuss whether the nation is entering a new era of democracy.
Audiences are invited to participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending their thoughts via SMS straight to the Sydney stage.
Tickets are required and available by clicking here.
Read more about the Sydney Writers' Festival here
