Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Rent for Pambula Village Community Garden to be discussed at council meeting

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Community Garden at Pambula. Picture by Denise Dion
The Community Garden at Pambula. Picture by Denise Dion

There is concern for the future of a much-loved community garden in Pambula after the committee was emailed by council regarding a proposed rent for the land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.