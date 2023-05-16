Rent for Pambula Village Community Garden to be discussed at council meeting

There is concern for the future of a much-loved community garden in Pambula after the committee was emailed by council regarding a proposed rent for the land.
The Pambula Village Community Garden is home to 25 plots, some of which are used by disability groups and clients, those with mental health issues as well as people who rely on it to grow their own food.
In recent times one of the plots was leased to a couple with no home and living in a tent. It was a way for them to grow their own food.
But the garden is considered operational land for council and has been valued at achieving a rental of $13,000 per year.
Based on this figure the garden would end up paying $2210 plus GST, $2431 a year after council applied an 83 per cent deduction for not-for-profit community use.
I don't want to give it up; we work on a shoestring here.- Rae Joyce
But that still makes it unaffordable for the committee especially when added to the public liability and volunteers' insurance at $600 a year and annual water use charges.
The garden makes its income from the amount charged for a plot and is not allowed to sell any produce.
President of the Pambula Village Community Garden Rae Joyce said that they had just increased the cost of a plot to $100 and as a consequence two members had left because they couldn't afford it.
"We've known for the last three years we would have to pay for the use of the land and we have been putting money aside," Rae said.
But she hadn't expected it to be nearly $2500.
"I don't want to give it up but we work on a shoestring here," Rae said.
The mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said the land had been given rent free for 10 years in 2003. He confirmed it was operational land and could be sold, leased for the amount already determined or the rent reduced or waived.
He said it would be up to councillors to determine the outcome, taking into consideration the benefit to the community.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
