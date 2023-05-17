Bermagui Museum is very popular with visitors who enjoy the informative displays and impressive collection of photographs.
Wendy Douch has been a volunteer at the museum for seven years.
She said 30 years ago, in June 1993, a small group of locals met at the Bermagui Horseshoe Bay Hotel (now the Bermagui Beachside Hotel) and that was the beginning of the Bermagui Historical Society.
The museum has been in the Bermagui Community Centre since it opened in 2007 although it moved to its current site within the community centre when the library was extended in 2018.
It offers great research facilities to explore connections to Bermagui.
"We have a fabulous archivist, Dave Cotton.
"He has been archiving for us for 15 years and during that time he has digitised 11,000 photographs," Ms Douch said.
"People often come in here who visited Bermagui as a child and they love looking at the old photos."
Back then, in the 1950s, before the caravan parks opened, visitors often camped on Dickinson Oval.
In the 1930s, Zane Grey, a popular author of Westerns, put Bermagui on the map for catching marlin so the museum's collection of old photographs is also popular with big game fishermen.
"The only reason we have these displays is because so many people have donated them for safe-keeping and to make people aware of the local history since European settlement," Ms Douch said.
Not only is it International Museum Day but it is also national volunteer week.
Given the museum only has three active volunteers, Ms Douch would like other people to help run the museum which is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
"I think people are worried you have to know all about Bermagui's history but you learn as you go and someone is only a phone call away if you get a difficult question," she said.
To promote the museum, they have a stall at the Bermagui market on the last Sunday of the month and regularly appear on ABC South East Radio's Object Lesson on Tuesday.
Museum volunteer Al Douch recently did a presentation to the U3A on the history of Bermagui's timber industry and one to Probus in April.
With the help of Bermagui Seasiders, museum is staging a two-day exhibition, People and their boats, for the October long weekend.
"We will have a big model boat, fishing paraphernalia and the Australian National Maritime Museum are lending their banners that tell stories about people and their boats," Ms Douch said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
