Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bermagui Museum's informative displays thanks to donations

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bermagui Museum volunteer Wendy Douch with the poster from Billly Connelly movie The Man who sued God which was filmed in Bermagui. Picture by Marion Williams.
Bermagui Museum volunteer Wendy Douch with the poster from Billly Connelly movie The Man who sued God which was filmed in Bermagui. Picture by Marion Williams.

Bermagui Museum is very popular with visitors who enjoy the informative displays and impressive collection of photographs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.