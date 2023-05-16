While sides continue to feel each other out in the early stages of the Group 16 rugby league competition, one that has established itself as a legitimate contender is Bega's league-tag team.
The Chicks have started their season just how they'd hoped, and after five rounds are atop the ladder as the only undefeated team remaining.
Aspirations were high prior to the start of the season according to coach Steven Luff, who said the girls had something to prove after a 2022 preliminary final loss had left a bad taste in their mouths.
"Going out in the finals last year was heartbreaking," Luff said.
"The start of preseason we said, 'we really want it this year' and got the taste of it."
The Chicks opened their season with a tight win against rivals Tathra, and maintained momentum to stamp a dominant 42-4 round-four win in Cooma against the Fillies.
In their first home game of the year the chicks didn't disappoint fans, holding the Batemans Bay Tigers scoreless in a 38-0 rout at the Rec Ground.
The return of full-back Maddison Parbery has done wonders for the Chicks' attack, rejoining the side after missing the majority of the 2022 season after breaking her ankle in round two.
Five rounds in and Parbery hasn't missed a beat, leading the competition in points scored and accounting for more than a third of the Chicks' points through their first three matches.
"I'm always mentally aware of it (ankle) but I'm pretty much back to full strength," Parbery said.
"It's been a great start for us. We've got a really good bond and it's a good group of girls which makes my job at full-back easier.
"We're hoping it's going to be the year of the Chicks and we can go all the way."
Parbery said while the start had been positive there was still plenty of tough competition ahead of the Chicks, including the Eden Tigerettes.
The sides are set to do battle on Saturday in Eden, in what Parbery said will be a good test for the Chicks.
"Eden will be hard to beat, they're definitely a strong team and they've got a few stand out players.
"All the teams have a lot of potential and it's still early days."
While currently leading as highest points scorer, Parbery said she had added motivation to continue her hot form, trailing none other than her younger sister Lara as the competition's leading try scorer.
Playing for rival club the Tathra She Eagles also as fullback, Parbery said she had tried to recruit Lara to the Chicks but her sister wouldn't give in.
"We have a little bit of a comp going, we say to each other 'don't you score this week'!
"We're both very competitive people so we don't really go easy on each other."
The Chicks play the Eden Tigerettes on Saturday, May 20 at The George Brown Memorial Sports Oval, with kick-off at 1.40pm followed by reserve and first grade.
