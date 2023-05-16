Nine Fairhaven residents have joined forces to get action from Bega Valley Shire Council on an abandoned development site.
The Fairhaven Residents Action Group have a petition with some 110 signatures endorsing their request.
Councillor Helen O'Neil will present the petition to council at a meeting on May 24.
Residents said the development of 10 lots at 71-91 Fairhaven Point Way has ineffective water run-off design which is causing serious environmental damage to Wallaga Lake and surrounding properties.
Furthermore, the fencing around the development is on the road which has dangerously narrowed the blind crest for motorists, dog walkers and wildlife, they said.
The DA for the 10-lot subdivision was approved in 2017 but work on the site didn't commence until mid-2022, they said.
Fairhaven resident Carolyne Banados said a stop work order was issued in October and Heritage NSW is taking carriage of investigation after Aboriginal artefacts were found.
"We were told that the matter was under investigation from Heritage NSW and once they do their report it has to go before the Aboriginal Land Council.
"This could be years away," she said.
At a group meeting on May 13, they told Councillor O'Neil that the run-off from the development is changing the nature of Wallaga Lake and the vegetation on its shore.
Norman and Julie Craig have been writing to council about the environmental damage since May 2022.
"They must stop building in catchment areas," Mrs Craig said.
Residents said vegetation removal at the site was ad hoc and very aggressive which has led to the erosion and run-off problem, as well as the loss of many birds from picturesque Fairhaven between Wallaga Lake and the ocean, north of Bermagui.
Councillor O'Neil asked a question about the matter at a council meeting in April and Council's response was it would actively work with the owner/developer on the issue.
She said if further damage is being done, council staff will investigate and she would follow up on progress.
"In a case where there is a stop work and potentially things not being in compliance, they must go through all the bureaucratic hoops because if they get one thing wrong it will be thrown out," Councillor O'Neil said.
The residents intend to write individually to every councillor about the matter and ask them to visit the site.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
