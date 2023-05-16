Bega District News
Fairhaven locals upset about environmental damage to Wallaga Lake

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 17 2023 - 8:46am, first published 8:30am
Fairhaven residents Serge and Carolyne Banados handed the petition to Councillor Helen O'Neil on Saturday, May 13, to pass on to Bega Valley Shire Council at a meeting on May 24. Picture by Marion Williams.
Nine Fairhaven residents have joined forces to get action from Bega Valley Shire Council on an abandoned development site.

