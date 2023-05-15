South Coast Gig Guide, May 16-22

Paper Lace at Club Sapphire Auditorium, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10pm. Tickets online $50+BF. 18+ event. Reserved seating.
FranKenDave at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential via LS website
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Heath Marshall at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Garry Carson-Jones at Club Sapphire Main Bar from 7.30pm-10.30pm.
Michelle Britt at Tura Beach Club 7.30pm-10pm
Steve Martin at Tathra Beach Bowling Club 8pm-11pm
Captain Ablitt and the Bluetrassh at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12.30-3.30pm
So Me and Sal - A heartwarming musical Puppet Show for all ages at The Robbie Burns 2pm. $20 adults, kids under 16 free. Lunch from 12pm. Tickets via Humanitix.
Matthew Lloyd at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Michelle Britt at Club Tuross 6.30pm
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
The Australian Beach Boys Show at Club Narooma, Narooma. 6.30pm-10pm. Tickets via the Club and include 2 course dinner.
Los Zafiros w special guests Guitarama at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7.30pm-10pm. Get your salsa on! Book via RR's Facebook messenger or call 64933156 & leave a message. Pre-bookings $15 or $20 on the door.
Rick Bamford at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Matt Preo at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Crème Femme Collective Pop up Art and Music Fest - Featuring Kara Coen, Ramona Grove and Bodhi Turner at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Captain Ablitt and the Bluetrassh at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
The Figmentz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $20 Bookings essential via LS website
Lucy Wise on Tour at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Tim McMahon at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
