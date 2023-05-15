Bega District News
What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for May 16-22

Updated May 15 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:23am
South Coast Gig Guide, May 16-22
Thursday May 18

Paper Lace at Club Sapphire Auditorium, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10pm. Tickets online $50+BF. 18+ event. Reserved seating.

