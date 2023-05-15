Volunteers with the Bega Valley's Community Visitor Scheme had a special guest recently with renowned educator, researcher and author, Reverend Professor Elizabeth McKinlay speaking with volunteers about building effective relationships with seniors.
Also in attendance were pastoral carers from the Bega Valley Health Service as well as staff from Dementia Australia.
Professor McKinlay's visit was timely in the lead-up to International Volunteers Week.
CVS volunteers visit lonely elderly people to build connection and reduce social isolation.
CVS coordinator Therese Griffiths said attendees had been inspired by Professor McKinlay's insights into ageing and spirituality, including the importance of story, relationship in later life and how we can connect more effectively with people who have disabilities, frailty, and low energy levels.
"It was wonderful to have so many come together in unity and embrace the concept of building relationships, acknowledging the value of the person no matter their age or condition," Ms Griffiths said.
"From July our program will be rebadged nationally as Aged Care Volunteer Visitors Scheme and we are always looking for more volunteers who are prepared take the time to visit isolated elderly citizens weekly."
Volunteers visit across five aged care facilities in the Bega Valley, as well as people in their own homes who are on Home Care packages. Volunteers are matched based on common interests and experiences.
"It is an extraordinarily rewarding experience to volunteer in this way and many of our volunteers have developed wonderful friendships over the years," Ms Griffiths said.
If you would like to be involved, contact Therese Griffiths on 0467 398 931.
