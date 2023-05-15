"Are you guys back there OK?"
Robert from Bermagui Public School took his responsibilities seriously as he guided groups of people along the track to see the second of the Bulla Midhong events.
It was at Umbarra Cultural Centre on Wallaga Lake and the audience walked through cleansing smoke before finding a vantage point in the natural amphitheatre where a fire glowed in the centre of the stage.
READ ALSO:
Yuin elder Warren Foster Senior gave the Welcome to Country to the multi-generational audience of around 250 people on Saturday, May 13.
He said that the Wallaga Lake community chose the site for the centre because it has a big sacred tree that holds huge cultural significance for them.
His son Warren Foster Junior told a Dreamtime story about the first male Tunku and first female Ngardi that the Creator put on the earth after making the mountains, hills, trees, fish, birds and reptiles.
Tunku was disrespectful to the Creator and never returned from a hunting trip.
When Ngardi finished collecting bush tucker and he hadn't returned, she went searching for him.
She went up the mountain and cried and her tears created the creeks and rivers that run into the lake, making it salty.
She looked across to the ocean and as the moon rose, she saw Tunku's face in the moon.
Ngardi left her heart, the waratah, on the mountain for Tunku if he ever returned.
About 20 children helped tell the Dreamtime story with song and dance before they performed a song of their own creation, Home.
Gabby Green Olea, community producer, artist mentor (dance) and youth mentor, who worked closely with the children, said one of the best outcomes of the 18-month project was how connected they had become to the site.
"Now they have come here so often, they are very comfortable in that space and associate it with community, culture and creativity," she said.
Umbarra was the inspiration behind the children's song.
They were also influenced by their experiences on the several cultural tours that Warren Foster Senior led.
In addition to the children who performed on the night, a further 20 were involved in the sound recordings, digital art and illuminations that captivated the multi-generational audience.
The final of the three Bulla Midhong events will be in Nowra, at Paringa Park, on Saturday 20 May at 6 pm.
Students from Bomaderry and Shoalhaven High Schools will share the story of the black cockatoo in language, song, digital art and traditional dance.
They will be joined by local rapper Nookie, the Gadhungal Murring Dancers, and the Yuin Women's Choir.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.